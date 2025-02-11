TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $252,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,152.16. This trade represents a 45.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.