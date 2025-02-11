Trinseo (TSE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.30) per share and revenue of $803.09 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.