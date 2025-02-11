Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

