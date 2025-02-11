Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 2598390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 96,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 140.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 603,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.