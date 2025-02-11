Truist Financial Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $76.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BERY stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.