Truist Financial Cuts Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $20.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

