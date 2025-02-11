Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Price

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE MTX opened at $72.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 84.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

