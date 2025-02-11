TuHURA Biosciences (HURA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURA opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURA. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

