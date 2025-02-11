Twilio (TWLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

