Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $236.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 532.06% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 37.15%.
Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
