Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $222.00. The stock had previously closed at $390.01, but opened at $381.96. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $329.89, with a volume of 41,626 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 532.06% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

