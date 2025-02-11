Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $222.00. The stock had previously closed at $390.01, but opened at $381.96. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $329.89, with a volume of 41,626 shares.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 532.06% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
