UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

