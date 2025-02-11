Udemy (UDMY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Udemy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,088,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,139,385.60. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,679.06. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

