UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in UDR by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

