UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in UGI by 2,050.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after buying an additional 2,265,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 1,202,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 774,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

