Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,252 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. HSBC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

