Union Savings Bank Sells 198 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Union Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 744.1% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.