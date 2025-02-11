Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

UEIC opened at $9.50 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $123.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $154,660.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,803.95. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

