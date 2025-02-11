Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

UUU opened at $2.16 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

