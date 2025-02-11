Upwork (UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $180.38 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $1,302,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,653.55. This trade represents a 60.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,672 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $464,067.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,098,823.73. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

