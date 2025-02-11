Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.