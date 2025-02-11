Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$52.75 and last traded at C$52.64. Approximately 46,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 96,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.20.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.66.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.3885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.