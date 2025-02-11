Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of VRNS opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

