Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Varonis Systems Price Performance
Shares of VRNS opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.83.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Varonis Systems
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.