Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on TSE:CF FY2025 Earnings

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

TSE CF opened at C$8.37 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.13 million, a P/E ratio of -83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

