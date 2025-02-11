Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Venture Global Price Performance

Venture Global Company Profile

NYSE:VG opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

