Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
