Verde Capital Management Sells 670 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Capital Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

