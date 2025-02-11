Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,459 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after acquiring an additional 166,265 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.