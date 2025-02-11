Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $135.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walt Disney by 178.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

