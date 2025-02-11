Waste Connections (WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.06.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.