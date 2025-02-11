Waters (WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $856.87 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WAT opened at $407.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.11.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.64.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

