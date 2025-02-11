Watsco (WSO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $468.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.99 and its 200-day moving average is $491.64. Watsco has a 1 year low of $373.33 and a 1 year high of $571.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

