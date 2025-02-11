Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $9.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $43.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.14 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,310.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,242.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,189.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

