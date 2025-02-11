Wedbush Expects Lower Earnings for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%.
Shares of AMD opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
