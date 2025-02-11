Wedbush Predicts Denny’s’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Denny’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

