Wedbush Weighs in on Amazon.com’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

