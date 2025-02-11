Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,339.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,278.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,342.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,133.46 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

