Wendy’s (WEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $20.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

