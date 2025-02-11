WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.45 on Monday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $116,114,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after buying an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,712,000 after buying an additional 142,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

