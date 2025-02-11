West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.75.

NYSE:WST opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $409.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.34 and its 200-day moving average is $314.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

