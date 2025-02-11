What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Oklo FY2026 Earnings?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Oklo in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oklo’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKLO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE OKLO opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $19,285,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $17,104,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $6,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

