What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Aviat Networks Q2 Earnings?

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

AVNW stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $293.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.84 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

