What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for NFBK Q1 Earnings?

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.80. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,567.36. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

