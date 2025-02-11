What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for AGIO FY2024 Earnings?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.97 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

