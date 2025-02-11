What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for Nuvalent Q1 Earnings?

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Nuvalent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $83.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $2,338,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,292,466.93. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,436.38. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,164. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

