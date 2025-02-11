What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for TNGX Q3 Earnings?

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $2.73 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $293.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,125. This represents a 47.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,479.36. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

