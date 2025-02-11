What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for CSGS Q1 Earnings?

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSG Systems International in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $63.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

