What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for PC Connection Q1 Earnings?

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PC Connection in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

PC Connection Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 125.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,500. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

