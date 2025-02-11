What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Onsemi Q1 Earnings?

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Onsemi by 8,367.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,123,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 1,037,624 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after buying an additional 729,081 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Onsemi by 2,388.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 343,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,887,000 after purchasing an additional 326,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

