William Blair Comments on AZEK’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. AZEK has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 82,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $15,271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in AZEK by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,255,149.80. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock worth $2,039,170 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

