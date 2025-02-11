William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of IQVIA Q1 Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IQV. TD Cowen cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

IQV opened at $206.67 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in IQVIA by 74.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

